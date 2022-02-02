Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

