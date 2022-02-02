Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 251,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $56,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.