Tembec (TSE:TMB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.18.

Tembec Company Profile (TSE:TMB)

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.

