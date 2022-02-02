TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 123,147 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $26.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIXT. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

