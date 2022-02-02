Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 154,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

