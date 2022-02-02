Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.18).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.55 ($2.87) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($2.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

