Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.