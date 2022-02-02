Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 146,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.