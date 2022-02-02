Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TEKK opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEKK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

