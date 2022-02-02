Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK opened at $10.99 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $370.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.