Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$41.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.