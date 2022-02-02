Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.55) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.38).
Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 716.50 ($9.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 734.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £942.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
