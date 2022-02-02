Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.55) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.38).

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 716.50 ($9.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 734.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £942.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,214.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last 90 days.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

