Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $289,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $215,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.