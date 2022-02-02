Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $264,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $6,895,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

