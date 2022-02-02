Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

