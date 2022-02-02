Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.22%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

