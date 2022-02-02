Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock remained flat at $$38.11 on Wednesday. 160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.