Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.70). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.70), with a volume of 215,764 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59.

About Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

