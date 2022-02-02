TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 5.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 671,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,035,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.