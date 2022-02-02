Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.