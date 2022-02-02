Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

