Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry L. Guy bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Synalloy has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

