SVB Leerink Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $575.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.56.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $401.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $338.79 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.