Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.3 days.

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

