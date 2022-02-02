Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.