Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 624,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

