Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

