SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 5,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 701,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $589.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 363.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

