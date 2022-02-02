SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

NYSE SXC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 938,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

