Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SMMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,548. The company has a market cap of $227.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

