Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. Summer Infant shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,565 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

