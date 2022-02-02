Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

