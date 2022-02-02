Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.68.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
