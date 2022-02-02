Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 93,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 7,381 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

