Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 93,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 7,381 call options.
Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.