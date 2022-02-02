Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cross Country Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,600% compared to the typical daily volume of 358 call options.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $835.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

