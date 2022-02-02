Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,645 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 682% compared to the average daily volume of 2,639 put options.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.