Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,196 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,181 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 8,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 120,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000.

ERX stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

