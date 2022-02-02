Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.