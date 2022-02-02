Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STC stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

