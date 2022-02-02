Stephens Begins Coverage on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Foundation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

