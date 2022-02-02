Stephens Begins Coverage on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.
FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
First Foundation stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Foundation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.