State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading Up 7.4%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.