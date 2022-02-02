Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.66.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

