Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.66.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32.
In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.