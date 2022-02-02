Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

SBUX stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.