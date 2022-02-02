Starboard Value LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Starboard Value LP lowered its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535,000 shares during the quarter. MEDNAX comprises about 3.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $168,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $1,816,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

