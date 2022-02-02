Starboard Value LP Has $463.01 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Starboard Value LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for about 8.5% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 5.09% of AECOM worth $463,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 154.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,545. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

