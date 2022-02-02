Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS.

SWK traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,668. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

