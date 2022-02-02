Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

