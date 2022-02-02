Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

