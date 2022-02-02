S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $36,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

STBA opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.