Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $127.61

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.61, but opened at $118.39. Square shares last traded at $116.14, with a volume of 196,415 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.84. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

