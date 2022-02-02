SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

