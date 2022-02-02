SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.16

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 9856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

